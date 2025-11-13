Merrillville Reaffirms Commitment to Public Safety

The Town Council of Merrillville approved one of Indiana’s most pro-police collective bargaining agreements from this year this week.

Following the unanimous action, town leaders and Merrillville FOP Lodge 168 representatives gathered to sign copies of the document.

“Public safety is at the heart of everything we do in Merrillville,” Town Council President Rick Bella said. “This contract reflects our continued commitment to supporting our Police Department and keeping Merrillville safe.”

Bella said the contract provides officers with a 10% salary increase in 2026. It also increases longevity pay to $200 per year of service. Specialty pay also moves to $750 per specialty, which includes K-9 instructors and field-training officers.

Merrillville Officer Ian Davidson-Dugan, president of Lodge 168, praised the council for supporting the agreement and responding to voices of the community.

After signing copies of the agreement, Bella and Davidson-Dugan traded the pens they used in the ceremony. “As a constant reminder of our commitment to following the contract and doing good deeds,” Bella said.

Police Chief Kosta Nuses said Merrillville has grown tremendously since the town’s first police officers began patrolling after Merrillville incorporated more than 50 years ago. The Heart of the Region now includes 188 miles of roadway and a daytime population that exceeds 100,000 people. Nuses said officers have evolved to overcome the ever-changing challenges in law enforcement.

“Today’s officers are sharper, better trained, more professional and more capable than ever before,” Nuses said. “I’m proud to stand here and say the officers of the Merrillville Police Department represent the very best of modern law enforcement, driven by integrity, preparedness and relentless commitment to doing what is right.”