Annual Safe Family Travel Campaign

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published November 20, 2025 at 7:43 PM CST
Town of Merrillville

As Hoosiers prepare for holiday celebrations, the Merrillville Police Department is partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to keep roads safe and prevent traffic fatalities as part of the annual Safe Family Travel campaign, supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Running from Nov. 26 through the end of December, the campaign focuses on impaired driving, aggressive driving and seat belt violations. During this time, officers will work overtime conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols to deter unsafe driving and encourage seat belt use.

“We see the consequences of unsafe driving every day,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director
of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “By buckling up, slowing down and never driving impaired, we can all help make Indiana’s roads safer this season.”

According to NHTSA, alcohol-impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of fatal crashes, especially during the holiday season. Likewise, failure to wear a seat belt continues to be one of the most preventable causes of death on the road.

“Driving safely is a shared responsibility,” Merrillville police Lt. Kurt Horvath said. “If you plan to drink, plan a safe ride home. Stay sober behind the wheel or arrange a sober ride before the night begins.”
