Twilight Parade Rescheduled

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Chesterton have made the final decision to cancel the Twilight Parade originally scheduled for this Saturday due to weather and safety concerns.

Based on the guidance of the Town’s emergency and street departments, the Town determined that the expected conditions will prevent them from providing the staffing and support required to safely facilitate the event.

The parade has been rescheduled for Friday, December 5, and will still step off at 5:15 PM.

The Duneland Chamber extends its gratitude to all parade participants, businesses, and community partners for their understanding and flexibility.

For additional updates, please visit www.dunelandchamber.org or follow the Chamber on social media.