Man Injured By Police in Stable Condition

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published December 15, 2025 at 8:45 PM CST
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

In an update Monday evening, Lake County police shared that the 20-year-old man shot and injured by police Sunday is in stable condition.

The release went on to say, the man "advanced" toward the officer holding a bloody knife following a report that he had been harming himself.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Tennessee Street regarding a suicidal subject armed with a knife and sustaining self-inflicted stab wounds.

Officers arrived to find the man holding a bloody knife in an alley near 22nd Avenue and Ohio Street, according to Gary police. Officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused to comply, police said. The man then reportedly moved toward police and in response to the threat, an officer shot him.

The Gary Fire Department arrived to provide medical care and the man was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department, which was contacted to investigate the officer-involved shooting, described the man only as a 20-year-old.

The young man was taken to a Chicago hospital for further treatment. The Gary officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave in keeping with the department's protocol.

Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon said, "Situations involving mental health crises are deeply tragic and the balance of keeping the community safe can often be a delicate matter. We understand the fragility involved in these moments and the profound impact they have on families and our community."
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
