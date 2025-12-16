South Shore Line Announces 'Kids Ride Free'

’Tis the season for free rides! To say Happy Holidays, let riders know it has been a pleasure serving them throughout 2025, and provide another opportunity for friends and family to create more memories, South Shore Line (SSL) has expanded its Kids Ride Free program to ALL trains and train times.

Friday, December 19, through Friday, January 2, up to three children 13 years of age and under may ride any train for free — ALL weekend, holiday, off-peak, or rush hour weekday trains — when accompanied by a parent or guardian. The quiet-car remains in effect on the last car of rush hour trains during this time. The South Shore Line will run a holiday schedule on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation, said, “Bringing Kids Ride Free to every South Shore Line train again this holiday season is something we are truly grateful to offer. Families are planning trips into Chicago and around Northwest Indiana, and we want to make that travel as easy and affordable as possible. Our riders mean a great deal to us, and we hope this program helps families enjoy time together and build meaningful memories during the holidays.”