Challenger Learning Center of NWI Continues Relocation Efforts

The Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana (CLC NWI) today received a $75,000 pledge from BP in support of the Center’s Capital Campaign to relocate and to support a schools and students access fund. This pledge will help CLC NWI secure its future after more than 26 years of serving the region.

CLC NWI board members, staff and BP representatives attended the announcement at the Challenger Learning Center BP's commitment marks a significant step forward in the Center’s fundraising efforts and demonstrates the critical role of corporate and educational partners in sustaining hands-on STEM education in Northwest Indiana.

“We are excited to support the Center’s new location and the STEM Access fund, which will open up new opportunities for students in East Chicago, Hammond and Whiting and will provide them a chance to strengthen their skills to become the leaders of tomorrow,” said Chris DellaFranco, VP Whiting Refinery.

CLC NWI is facing required relocation by December 31, 2026, following the non-renewal of its current lease. The Capital Campaign will fund the move of its highly sensitive equipment to a new location and allow the organization to continue serving thousands of students each year through immersive STEM programming.

The Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana has inspired curiosity, teamwork, and problem-solving through its nationally recognized simulated space missions and outreach programs for decades. Nearly 20,000 students annually participate in Challenger’s programs that connect classroom learning to real-world STEM careers.

"BP’s commitment to the Challenger Learning Center is a powerful example of how corporate leadership can directly impact education and community growth,” said Cynthia Prieto, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. “It is only through partnerships like these that the Challenger Learning Center can become a place of fun, discovery, and learning for children and families across Northwest Indiana and beyond and help position our region as a growing hub for innovation.”

BP's pledge serves as a catalyst for continued fundraising, as Challenger’s Board of Directors and leadership actively engage additional corporate partners, foundations, and community supporters to help ensure the organization remains a STEM resource and community learning center.

