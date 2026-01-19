Residents Growing Tired of NIPSCO Increases

On Kevin Mejia's ‘East Chicago Indiana News Facebook Page’ residents voiced their concern about their NIPSCO bills doubling or even tripling and getting their service disconnected during the winter months.

As a result of the comments and community concern, Mejia is organizing protests against rate hikes at NIPSCO offices. He's planning a protest over "the outrageous utility price increases" at 12 p.m. Feb. 1 at the NIPSCO Hammond District Office at 1313 167th St. in Hammond and another at NIPSCO's corporate headquarters in Merrillville in the future.

The U.S. Senate Joint Economic Committee issued a report in November that electricity costs rose by an average of $100 last year with electric bills rising in 47 states and by double digits in 10 states. The average cost of electricity in Indiana grew 16.3% last year from $1,600 a year to $1,860 a year.

NIPSCO got approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in June to raise electric rates by 16.75% over the next two years. It's the latest in a series of compounding electric and natural gas rates hikes the state has approved in recent years.

"NIPSCO is aware of several social media posts calling for protests at or near company locations and we are taking proactive steps to ensure operations remain safe and uninterrupted," Communications Manager Jessica Cantarelli said. "We value our customers, respect their right to voice their concerns and we are committed to delivering safe and reliable service. The safety of our employees and community remains our top priority. We will take appropriate steps to maintain a safe environment while supporting lawful and peaceful expression."

The protests will call for affordability, reduced delivery charges and more accessible assistance where struggling families don't have to jump through as many hoops to get help paying their bills, Mejia said.

Indiana has a winter utility disconnection moratorium for gas and electric services that runs from Dec. 1 to March 15, but it only applies to customers who qualify for and apply to the federal Energy Assistance Program, notify the utility and work out a payment plan.