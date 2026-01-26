Local Senators Author Bill Aimed At Rising Utility Costs

State Sens. Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) and Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell) are authoring legislation that would prioritize utility affordability.

Senate Bill 146 would require affordability to be the most important attribute of electric utility service that must be considered when changes are made to electric energy services. It would also mandate that utilities could not charge customers for the complete cost of certain infrastructure projects until the work is done and customers have started seeing a benefit.

"We authored this bill to address the NIPSCO energy increase on homes and businesses throughout northwest Indiana," Dernulc said. "I am very disappointed this has not received a hearing in committee. Energy affordability is an incredibly important issue that needs to be addressed, and I will continue to work with Sen. Niemeyer and my colleagues to find a place for this language so we can help Hoosiers who are struggling because of these energy rate increases."

"Affordability and reliability should be the top priority of utility companies across Indiana," Niemeyer said. "Utility bills only continue to go up with no accountability from utility companies to stop or reduce the increase we are seeing. We need to do something now to hold the line on these price hikes and help protect Hoosiers from the increasing rates."

SB 146 was assigned to the Senate Committee on Utilities and is currently not scheduled to be heard.