John Deere Project Brings New Jobs & Financial Investment to Lake County

During a special meeting Thursday, the Lake County Council unanimously approved an Economic Revitalization Area for a new 1.2-million-square-foot John Deere distribution center southwest of Interstate 65 and Ind. 2.

The project will bring in $7.2 million in new property tax revenue to Lake County over the 10-year tax abatement period and will create 150 good-paying jobs. John Deere also will pay a development fee of $435,000 to be used to further economic development purposes in the area.

Lake County is offering incentives of up to $1.25 million in personal property tax abatement and $4.56 million in real property tax abatement over 7 years.

Lake County Council President Christine Cid, D-5th, said, “This is a great day for our economic development efforts. By bringing 150 new permanent jobs and providing a skilled labor union for the construction, it's not just about opening a new facility; It's about investing in the lives of our residents and our local economy.

John Deere will invest $125 million to construct and equip a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on 234 acres in Lake County near the Lowell-Hebron area.

The facility will be designed to streamline operations and ensure timely delivery of parts to customers and dealers. Strategically located just off Interstate 65, the new facility will enhance the company’s supply chain capabilities nationwide.

Councilman Randy Niemeyer, R-7th, who represents the district where the project will be located, lauded the planned development.

“We’re pleased to see local union tradesmen doing the work on the job, and there will be 150 good paying jobs created through this development. The Lake County Council is pleased to be a partner in this process,” Niemeyer said.