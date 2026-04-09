Op-Ed: Legacy Foundation President and CEO Kelly Anoe: Local News Day Support the Information We Rely On

April 9th is Local News Day, a nationwide moment to celebrate the outlets that keep Lake County informed, prepared, and connected. Through my work at Legacy Foundation, I’ve had the privilege to meet reporters, editors, and community storytellers who cover the issues that shape daily life. That’s why we’re proud to lead Press Forward Lake County, part of a national effort to help sustain and strengthen local news and journalism. Our goal is simple: make sure Lake County residents can access reliable, community-rooted reporting from a variety of trusted sources.

Lake County is fortunate to still have multiple media outlets. According to a recent report from The Media School at Indiana University, four counties in our state have no local news organizations at all. And the national trend is moving in the wrong direction. Medill’s Local News Initiative at Northwestern University, in its State of Local News report, finds that nearly 40% of local U.S. newspapers have disappeared since 2005, leaving about 50 million people with limited or no access to a reliable local news source and more than 210 counties with no consistent local reporting. In a moment when misinformation travels fast and AI makes false narratives easier to create, having trusted local reporting is more important than ever.

Still, I don’t take Lake County’s local news for granted. Across the country, news organizations are being squeezed by declining subscriptions, shrinking advertising revenue, and changes in how people discover information online. The result is leaner staffs, reduced coverage, and, in some cases, closures.

When local reporting disappears, the rest of us are left guessing about local government decisions, spending, environmental issues, and services that affect our everyday lives. That’s the watchdog role local journalists play, and research has linked local news losses to lower civic participation and weaker government accountability. Even so, there are bright spots: mission-driven start-ups, nonprofit newsrooms, and independent community voices finding new ways to serve the public. Press Forward is meant to help those efforts grow and to help longstanding outlets adapt and endure.

I’m proud Lake County is part of the Press Forward movement, because I see reliable local information as something we all depend on, like safe roads, strong schools, and responsive public services. Here are a few ways we’re committing to support local journalism and expand access to trustworthy information:



Fund paid college internships at community-focused news organizations.

Bring together local news leaders to collaborate, share insights, and learn from one another.

Commission local research on the state of news in Lake County and share how residents access it, where gaps exist, and which issues matter most.

Make the case for why local news matters and elevate practical ways the community can support it.

Provide grants and other funding opportunities to help local news organizations grow and sustain their work.

Here are a few ways to participate today:



Follow a local outlet (and its reporters) on social media.

Subscribe. Even a low-cost digital subscription helps sustain reporting that serves the public.

Share an important local story with a neighbor, a parent group, or your block club.

Join Legacy Foundation’s upcoming Press Forward event on May 28th (details available on Legacy Foundation’s events page at www.legacyfdn.org).

Local News Day isn’t about one organization or one campaign. It’s a chance to pause and recognize the reporters and outlets that help our communities function. If we want accurate information to beat rumors, we have to back the people doing the careful work of verification. The goal is simple: find your local news, subscribe if you can, and help someone else find it, too.

Thank you for reading, and for supporting the local journalism that helps Lake County stay connected and informed.

About Kelly Anoe

Kelly joined Legacy Foundation in 2014, and in 2016, she was promoted to Vice President. Prior to joining Legacy Foundation, Kelly spent her career in nonprofit direct service, development, and leadership roles. Kelly has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, a Master’s in Business Administration from Purdue Northwest, and is a Certified Fundraising Executive. She serves on the Board of the Program Network and on the Public Policy Committee for Indiana Philanthropy Alliance. She is a graduate of Leadership Northwest Indiana, and the Center for Community Progress Community Revitalization Fellowship, and an inductee into the Northwest Indiana Society of Innovators. As a Lake County resident, Kelly is passionate about Lake County communities and people. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends (and her dog), reading, photography, hiking and backpacking, community events, and DIY home improvement projects.