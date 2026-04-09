About Kelly Anoe Kelly joined Legacy Foundation in 2014, and in 2016, she was promoted to Vice President. Prior to joining Legacy Foundation, Kelly spent her career in nonprofit direct service, development, and leadership roles. Kelly has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, a Master’s in Business Administration from Purdue Northwest, and is a Certified Fundraising Executive. She serves on the Board of the Program Network and on the Public Policy Committee for Indiana Philanthropy Alliance. She is a graduate of Leadership Northwest Indiana, and the Center for Community Progress Community Revitalization Fellowship, and an inductee into the Northwest Indiana Society of Innovators. As a Lake County resident, Kelly is passionate about Lake County communities and people. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends (and her dog), reading, photography, hiking and backpacking, community events, and DIY home improvement projects.