U.S. 12 to be resurfaced between U.S. 41 and Illinois state line

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will begin a resurfacing project on U.S. 12/20/41 between U.S. 41/Calumet Ave and the Illinois state line on or after Monday, August 17.

Patching and resurfacing operations will be conducted under lane closures, with one or two travel lanes closed at a time. The outside shoulders will be closed through the project area for ADA sidewalk ramp reconstruction. Pedestrian detours will be posted as needed.

Phase one will include full and partial depth patching, which involves replacing to a farther depth than the resurfacing will. Areas with structural issues are identified and the road is replaced down to the base for durable, long-term repairs. The road will be fully milled and paved in phase two, including patched sections to ensure a smooth driving surface with the adjacent area.

Construction activities will be ongoing in the area through early November. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

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About the Indiana Department of Transportation

INDOT is responsible for planning, constructing, maintaining, and operating the State of Indiana’s more than 29,000 highway lane miles and 5,700 bridges, and providing support for 4,500 rail miles and 127 aviation facilities throughout the Hoosier State. With six district offices and over 3,500 employees, INDOT works to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable transportation infrastructure while supporting the state’s economic vitality. The department is committed to fostering innovation, sustainability, and safety in transportation planning and development, in addition to collaborating with local governments and private sector partners to meet the state’s transportation needs. For the eighth consecutive year, Indiana has placed in the top ten in the nation for infrastructure in CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business” rankings. Learn more at in.gov/indot.

About Buckle Up Phone Down

Buckle Up Phone Down is a safety initiative adopted by the Indiana Department of Transportation in late 2023. Unrestrained motorists and passengers, as well as distracted driving continue to be contributing factors in fatal and serious injury crashes on Indiana roadways. Buckle Up Phone Down is one of many efforts to change driver behavior and improve roadway safety across Indiana.