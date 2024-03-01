© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat Blues

Midwest Beat Blues: 1-30-2024

By Tom Lounges
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:48 PM CST
Tom Lounges

Each week's program finds producer and host Tom Lounges blending together various styles and eras of the blues -- from the old school legends, to the top contemporary players of today, along with some of the up and young guns deserving to have their music heard. Audiences will hear the guitar greats, the harp blowers, the piano pounders, the singers, and the shouters. Some of club-hopping Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland's regional players also get showcased on this program.

Midwest Beat Blues
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges
Related Content
  • Arts & Culture
    Midwest Beat Blues: 1-12-2024
    Tom Lounges
    Each week's program finds producer and host Tom Lounges blending together various styles and eras of the blues -- from the old school legends, to the top contemporary players of today, along with some of the up and young guns deserving to have their music heard. Audiences will hear the guitar greats, the harp blowers, the piano pounders, the singers, and the shouters. Some of club-hopping Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland's regional players also get showcased on this program
  • Arts & Culture
    Midwest Beat Blues: 12-22-2023
    Tom Lounges
    Each week's program finds producer and host Tom Lounges blending together various styles and eras of the blues -- from the old school legends, to the top contemporary players of today, along with some of the up and young guns deserving to have their music heard. Audiences will hear the guitar greats, the harp blowers, the piano pounders, the singers, and the shouters. Some of club-hopping Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland's regional players also get showcased on this program
  • Arts & Culture
    Midwest Beat Blues: 12-5-2023
    Tom Lounges
    Each week's program finds producer and host Tom Lounges blending together various styles and eras of the blues -- from the old school legends, to the top contemporary players of today, along with some of the up and young guns deserving to have their music heard. Audiences will hear the guitar greats, the harp blowers, the piano pounders, the singers, and the shouters. Some of club-hopping Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland's regional players also get showcased on this program.
  • Arts & Culture
    Midwest Beat Blues: 11-17-2023
    Tom Lounges
    This week's two hour "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" program spotlights and showcases some of the greatest blues and blues-rock guitarists of the 20th Century, including a few who have/had birthdays during the month of August.
  • Arts & Culture
    Midwest Beat Blues: 9-01-2023
    Tom Lounges
    This week's two hour "MIDWEST BEAT BLUES" program spotlights and showcases some of the greatest blues and blues-rock guitarists of the 20th Century, including a few who have/had birthdays during the month of August.The guitar theme runs throughout, because the show's beginning and ending features a block of songs from Steve Ray Vaughan in memory of the tragic helicopter crash in East Troy, Wisconsin that stole him from the world 33 years ago on August 27, 1990. Among other artists heard on the show are -- Roy Buchanan, B.B. King, Albert Collins, Anthony Gomes, Jeff Healy, Luther Allison, Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy and other top string-benders.