Midwest Beat Blues: 3-1-2024

Each week's program finds producer and host Tom Lounges blending together various styles and eras of the blues -- from the old school legends, to the top contemporary players of today, along with some of the up and young guns deserving to have their music heard. Audiences will hear the guitar greats, the harp blowers, the piano pounders, the singers, and the shouters. Some of club-hopping Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland's regional players also get showcased on this program.