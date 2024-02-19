© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat

Jenny Boyd's New Book "Icons of Rock - In Their Own Words"

By Tom Lounges
Published February 19, 2024 at 12:29 PM CST

JENNY BOYD is Tom's celebrity guest this evening on 89.1-FM for Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges."

Boyd is a former 1960's British "Swingin' Sixties" fashion model, the ex-wife of Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, the former sister-in-law of both George Harrison and Eric Clapton, and has spent much of her life in the proximity of musical and cultural influencers. Her access has allowed her to interview some of the world’s most recognizable musicians regarding their thoughts about the creative process.

Boyd's new book -- "Icons of Rock—In Their Own Words" -- is a compendium that provides an intimate insight into how some the world’s greatest musicians and producers created some of their greatest work. It will be published in the U.S. by Mango Publishing on February 13, 2024.

Among the music legends interviewed in her book are Eric Clapton, Julian Lennon, Don Henley, Keith Richard, Ringo Starr, Steve Winwood, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, John Lee Hooker and many others. Songs by artists like Donovan, Graham Nash, The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac will be included in this broadcast between interview segments

Tags
Midwest Beat Midwest BEAT
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges
Related Content
  • Arts & Culture
    Tom Lounge's Top Albums of 2023
    Tom Lounges
    Every January, The Times daily newspaper publishes Tom Lounges' personal picks -- 'Tom's Top 10 Regional Albums of the Year" -- culled from the many albums released by artists from the Chicagoland music.Once the list is published in the newspaper, Tom dedicates a radio program to spotlight a song from each of his TOP 10 picks so the public has a chance to hear this great new, locally produced original music.
  • Arts & Culture
    "1 River Street" Joe Marcinek's New Album!
    Tom Lounges
    NWI music maker JOE MARCINEK stops by the Lakeshore Public Media studio on "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges."Marcinek will debut for the first time on radio, songs from his ninth and newest album, "1 RIVER STREET," which is the follow-up to Marcinek's "Dead Funk Summit," which has made Tom Lounges's "Tom's Top 10 Regional Albums of 2023."
  • Arts & Culture
    Midwest Beat Best of 2023!
    Tom Lounges
    Tonight's edition of the NPR radio program "MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges" heard on 89.1FM-LAKESHORE PUBLIC RADIO will reflect back on some of the program's best live in-studio performance broadcasts of 2023.Live performances included on the show this evening include those by the artists: Kenny James and Ron Riddell, Danny Lemmon, Dave Rudolf, Michael Lubecke, Cory Goodrich, Geddy Trezak, Ally Christian and Wolffgang. Hear the best of live performances to be broadcast during 2023 on tonight's radio show tonight between 7-8pm."MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges" is heard every Tuesday evening from 7:00pm to 8:00pm and is presented by Tom Lounges Record Bin in Hobart. All past broadcasts can be accessed on demand at: https://www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org/show/midwest-beatTune in at 89.1FM in the Northwest Indiana area or stream the program live in real time from anywhere in the world via the "Listen Live" link on station's web site: www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org
  • Arts & Culture
    James Gedda Back With New EP "HOLLERING IN A BAR"
    Tom Lounges
    Join Tom Lounges as he brings in the New Year with a tremendous talent. James Gedda joins us in the studio to catch up about life, tells us about the trials and tribulations of being a musician, and also playing some licks from his new album. All on Lakeshore Public Media 89.1FM
  • Arts & Culture
    Blizzard of Ozz Coming to Hobart Art Theatre!
    Tom Lounges
    There's a BLIZZARD in the forecast for Hobart! Climb aboard the Crazy Train people!!!! Join Tom Lounges as he talks to Kevin M. Buck of Kevin M. Buck Band and Dyers Eve for the Blizzard of Ozz Concert for the Holiday Season.