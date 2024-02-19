Jenny Boyd's New Book "Icons of Rock - In Their Own Words"

JENNY BOYD is Tom's celebrity guest this evening on 89.1-FM for Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges."

Boyd is a former 1960's British "Swingin' Sixties" fashion model, the ex-wife of Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, the former sister-in-law of both George Harrison and Eric Clapton, and has spent much of her life in the proximity of musical and cultural influencers. Her access has allowed her to interview some of the world’s most recognizable musicians regarding their thoughts about the creative process.

Boyd's new book -- "Icons of Rock—In Their Own Words" -- is a compendium that provides an intimate insight into how some the world’s greatest musicians and producers created some of their greatest work. It will be published in the U.S. by Mango Publishing on February 13, 2024.

Among the music legends interviewed in her book are Eric Clapton, Julian Lennon, Don Henley, Keith Richard, Ringo Starr, Steve Winwood, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Joni Mitchell, John Lee Hooker and many others. Songs by artists like Donovan, Graham Nash, The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac will be included in this broadcast between interview segments

