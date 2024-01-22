© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat Best of 2023!

By Tom Lounges
Published January 22, 2024 at 2:42 PM CST

Tonight's edition of the NPR radio program "MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges" heard on 89.1FM-LAKESHORE PUBLIC RADIO will reflect back on some of the program's best live in-studio performance broadcasts of 2023.

Live performances included on the show this evening include those by the artists: Kenny James and Ron Riddell, Danny Lemmon, Dave Rudolf, Michael Lubecke, Cory Goodrich, Geddy Trezak, Ally Christian and Wolffgang. Hear the best of live performances to be broadcast during 2023 on tonight's radio show tonight between 7-8pm.

"MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges" is heard every Tuesday evening from 7:00pm to 8:00pm and is presented by Tom Lounges Record Bin in Hobart. All past broadcasts can be accessed on demand at: https://www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org/show/midwest-beat

Tune in at 89.1FM in the Northwest Indiana area or stream the program live in real time from anywhere in the world via the "Listen Live" link on station's web site: www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges
