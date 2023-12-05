Paul Rodgers New Album "MIDNIGHT ROSE"

For this week's edition of "MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges" the Lakeshore Public Radio audience was treated to a very candid and casual chat between show host Tom Lounges and his friend and fellow animal rescuer, PAUL RODGERS.

Paul Rodgers is famous as the lead singer/songwriter of the iconic classic rock groups -- Free, Bad Company, The Firm, The Law and for a short period of time, Queen. Paul has also released a series of powerful solo albums over the years and it is his latest release "MIDNIGHT ROSE" that brings him to this edition of the radio show.

Tom showcases all eight songs from the new album, along with some very insightful and candid conversation with not only Paul, for a few minutes with Paul's lovely wife Cynthia Rodgers, who is also co-producer of the album. Discover more about Paul online at: www.paulrodgers.com.