© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Midwest Beat

Paul Rodgers New Album "MIDNIGHT ROSE"

By Tom Lounges
Published December 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST

For this week's edition of "MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges" the Lakeshore Public Radio audience was treated to a very candid and casual chat between show host Tom Lounges and his friend and fellow animal rescuer, PAUL RODGERS.

Paul Rodgers is famous as the lead singer/songwriter of the iconic classic rock groups -- Free, Bad Company, The Firm, The Law and for a short period of time, Queen. Paul has also released a series of powerful solo albums over the years and it is his latest release "MIDNIGHT ROSE" that brings him to this edition of the radio show.

Tom showcases all eight songs from the new album, along with some very insightful and candid conversation with not only Paul, for a few minutes with Paul's lovely wife Cynthia Rodgers, who is also co-producer of the album. Discover more about Paul online at: www.paulrodgers.com.

Tags
Midwest Beat Midwest BEAT
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges
Related Content
  • Arts & Culture
    Going Undercover With The Mad Ants New Album "On The Covers"
    Tom Lounges
    The Mad Ants deliver nine brand new songs featuring their signature raunchy and reckless guitar playing, upfront bass and drums, and melodies and that will stick with you.Join Tom Lounges as he has on Joel Justin, Lead VOX and guitar of the band.
  • Arts & Culture
    Tis The Season! Holiday Favorite Classical Blast is Back.
    Tom Lounges
    Midwest Beat is BACK just in time for the holiday season. Classical Blast joins us this evening as they talk upcoming performances, the writing process of mashing together songs, and address member changes.
  • Arts & Culture
    Kool & The Gang On Midwest Beat!
    Tom Lounges
    Kool & The Gang join Tom Lounges as they discuss new music, changes of their classic sound, and future endeavors on this funky episode of Midwest Beat!
  • Arts & Culture
    Geddy Trezak Live In Studio
    Tom Lounges
    Join Tom Lounges as he speaks with a local musician! Young but talented, Geddy Trezak joins the show!
  • "Maia Sharp's New Studio Album "Reckless Thoughts"
    Arts & Culture
    Maia Sharp's Latest Album “Reckless Thoughts”
    Tom Lounges
    Listeners of “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges” were introduced to songwriter/musician MAIA SHARP when she made a guest appearance on the program in support of her 2021 album “MERCY RISING,” and the feedback and response to her music was strong.Sharp now returns to chat with show host Tom Lounges about her ninth and newest full length album – “RECKLESS THOUGHTS” – 10-songs written both solo and in collaboration with other gifted fellow song crafters. Two advance singles – “Kind” and “Old Dreams” -- have already been released and building excitement about the full album, due to drop worldwide on August 18th.Born in California’s Central Valley, Sharp moved with her family to Los Angeles when she was five. Following in the footsteps of her Grammy-winning songwriter father, Randy Sharp (Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris etc.), she studied music theory at California State University Northridge, but was originally a saxophonist.Fortunately, she soon embraced her destiny to become a wordsmith and melody maker. Over the last quarter century, Sharp has become a respected song crafter who aside from penning songs for her own recordings, has written for the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Trisha Yearwood, Cher, and Art Garfunkel, to name but a few.“Reckless Thoughts” is the latest foray in Sharp’s journey. It features a new batch of reflective and personal songs drawn from life experiences that are relatable to others. Sharp has a real knack of connecting with everyday people, who identify with the emotions, stories and experiences she shares through her music. More: www.maiasharp.com