Maia Sharp's Latest Album “Reckless Thoughts”

Listeners of “Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges” were introduced to songwriter/musician MAIA SHARP when she made a guest appearance on the program in support of her 2021 album “MERCY RISING,” and the feedback and response to her music was strong.

Sharp now returns to chat with show host Tom Lounges about her ninth and newest full length album – “RECKLESS THOUGHTS” – 10-songs written both solo and in collaboration with other gifted fellow song crafters. Two advance singles – “Kind” and “Old Dreams” -- have already been released and building excitement about the full album, due to drop worldwide on August 18th.

Born in California’s Central Valley, Sharp moved with her family to Los Angeles when she was five. Following in the footsteps of her Grammy-winning songwriter father, Randy Sharp (Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris etc.), she studied music theory at California State University Northridge, but was originally a saxophonist.

Fortunately, she soon embraced her destiny to become a wordsmith and melody maker. Over the last quarter century, Sharp has become a respected song crafter who aside from penning songs for her own recordings, has written for the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Trisha Yearwood, Cher, and Art Garfunkel, to name but a few.

“Reckless Thoughts” is the latest foray in Sharp’s journey. It features a new batch of reflective and personal songs drawn from life experiences that are relatable to others. Sharp has a real knack of connecting with everyday people, who identify with the emotions, stories and experiences she shares through her music. More: www.maiasharp.com