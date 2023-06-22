ROCKIN' 'N' ROLLIN' WITH ROLLER DERBY QUEENS

The "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" interview/music program on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio, recently welcomed the Southshore Roller Derby Girls SPIRIT CRUSHER and DEX BA-BOMB -- as in studio guests.

The ladies talked about the resurgence of roller derby in recent years, how they each came to join the skating ranks, and they risk injury by competing in a rough and tumble sport. We also talked about a few of their upcoming events.

Catch live roller derby with the Southshore Roller Derby on June 24th at Bulldog Park in Crown Point. Pictured here are Spirit Crusher (aka Olivia) and Dex BaBoom (aka Autumn). Follow the ladies at: https://southshorerollerderby.org