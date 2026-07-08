The Independence Day History They Don't Teach You

Tai Leclare and experts explore Native American identity.
This episode unravels the history of America’s National Parks.
What is food apartheid? Learn how historical injustices led to Native food insecurity.
This episode explores misrepresentation of Native stories and how to improve it.
How did Native Americans end up on Reservations?
Tai Leclaire explores the dark legacy of Indian boarding schools and mascots.
Tai Leclaire explains how Smokey Bear impacts climate change and Indigenous land stewardsh
This episode explores Disney's problematic portrayal of Pocahontas.
Unpacking the stereotype that Asians are next in line to be white.
Explore the pros and cons of disaggregating Asian American as a statistical category.