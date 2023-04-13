Extras
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
After reuniting with her grandfather, Sophia has an announcement to make.
"You and me and the world before us." Tom and Sophia's love truly did conquer all.
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
A man is killed in an ultra-secure factory and the main suspect has inexplicably escaped.
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Astrid and Raphaelle find out the identity of the dead body found after the collapse.
The duo starts an investigation on the trail of a tragic fire.