© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Astrid

The Starling

Season 2 Episode 1 | 49m 34s

A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police. Are they accomplices or victims of an incredible hoax?

Aired: 04/19/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Trailer
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
Preview: S9 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:03
Endeavour
Scene
The cast and creators of the Morse universe look back on 35 years of Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 E4 | 2:03
Watch 2:00
Endeavour
What's Ahead in the Final Season
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
Clip: S9 | 2:00
Watch 56:16
Marriage
Episode 1
Ian and Emma return from holiday and await the visit of their daughter’s boyfriend.
Episode: S1 E1 | 56:16
Watch 57:26
Marriage
Episode 3
Emma attends a conference while Ian's suspicions grow. Jessica meets a new friend.
Episode: S1 E3 | 57:26
Watch 55:09
Marriage
Episode 2
Emma’s been invited to a work conference but can’t tell Ian.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:09
Watch 57:08
Marriage
Episode 4
Jessica moves home and spends time with Ian. Emma confronts her father and Jamie.
Episode: S1 E4 | 57:08
Watch 0:30
Tom Jones
Episode 4 Preview
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Preview: S2023 E4 | 0:30
Watch 52:45
Tom Jones
Episode 4
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 52:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Astrid Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Watch 56:21
Astrid
In Custody
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Episode: S2 E8 | 56:21
Watch 51:26
Astrid
Circe
A hastily burnt body is found in the woods as part of a pagan ritual.
Episode: S2 E5 | 51:26
Watch 52:04
Astrid
Fermata
The investigators find themselves on the trail of a musical murderer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:04
Watch 56:01
Astrid
Golem
A crime scene suggests that the mythical clay creature, the Golem, is behind the murder.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:01
Watch 48:28
Astrid
Fermi Paradox
A man is killed in an ultra-secure factory and the main suspect has inexplicably escaped.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:28
Watch 52:56
Astrid
Irezume
Astrid and Raphaelle must work with the Yakuza to discover who killed a gallery owner.
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:56
Watch 56:53
Astrid
The Man Who Never Was
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:53
Watch 55:41
Astrid
Fulcanelli
Astrid and Raphaelle find out the identity of the dead body found after the collapse.
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:41
Watch 53:01
Astrid
Closed Room
The duo starts an investigation on the trail of a tragic fire.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:01