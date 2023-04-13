Fermi Paradox

Extras
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Astrid Season 2
-
Season 1
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Raphaelle and Astrid take an interest in a former resident of the mysterious house.
The duo ends up confronting the leader of an eco-terrorist group.
Raphaelle and Astrid start an investigation.