© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call the Midwife

Episode 4

Season 11 Episode 4

A heatwave descends over Poplar and Sister Monica Joan struggles. An angel comes in the form of Fred, who has a sneaky plan. While Cyril continues to search for a new job, Lucille comes to terms with unexpected news.

Aired: 04/02/22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 53:45
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Episode: S12 E8 | 53:45
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.
Episode: S12 E7 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
Sister Veronica spearheads an initiative to monitor the health of working children.
Episode: S12 E6 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
Episode: S12 E5 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
Episode: S12 E4 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Episode: S12 E3 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
Episode: S12 E2 | 54:05
Watch 54:05
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
Episode: S12 E1 | 54:05
Watch 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2022
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Episode: S12 E0 | 1:29:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.
Episode: S11 E8
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53
Watch 1:08
Endeavour
Sass in Endeavour
Endeavour Morse: Cerebral, dedicated...and sassy! Look back on 8 seasons of sassy quips.
Clip: S9 | 1:08
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:43
Endeavour
Season 8 Recap
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Clip: S9 | 0:43
Watch 1:03
Endeavour
Scene
Thursday checks in with Morse who, after taking some time away, is back on the job.
Clip: S9 E1 | 1:03