© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cook's Country

Cast Iron Everything

Season 15 Episode 1501 | 25m 13s

Lawman Johnson makes host Bridget Lancaster Japanese Steakhouse Steak and Vegetables, and Toni Tipton-Martin discusses the legacy of a Japanese Steakhouse in the US. Adam Ried shares his top picks for cast iron skillets. Bryan Roof makes host Julia Collin Davison Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Bell Peppers and Mozzarella.

Aired: 08/19/22 | Expires: 08/19/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cook's Country Season 15
  • Cook's Country Season 14
  • Cook's Country Season 13
  • Cook's Country Season 12
  • Cook's Country Season 11
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
The Cuban Sandwich Show
Cuban Sandwiches; a visit to Tampa, Florida’s Cuban Sandwich Festival; mustard tasting.
Episode: S15 E1518 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Bar Snacks
New England Bar Pizza, Lemon Pepper Wings, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Grill Pans.
Episode: S15 E1517 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Saucy Italian-Inspired Dinners
Spaghetti Carbonara, Instant Mashed Potato Gnocchi; Fried Artichokes; egg buying tips.
Episode: S15 E1515 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Chuck Roast and Potatoes
Roasted Chuck Roast, Torn & Fried Potatoes; Creamed Spinach; kitchen timer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1514 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Endless Dessert
Banana Pudding Pie, No-Churn Ice Cream; story of Augustus Jackson; all about vanilla.
Episode: S15 E1512 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Pork Roast and Orange Cake
Roast Pork Loin with 40 Cloves of Garlic, Orange Upside-Down Cake; hand mixer reviews.
Episode: S15 E1516 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Pennsylvanian Melting Pot
Transylvania Goulash, heirloom beans, Shredded Swiss Chard Salad and Beans and Greens.
Episode: S15 E1510 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Two Tastes from the Bay Area
Sinigang, Neorm Sach Moan; a visit to Oakland, CA.
Episode: S15 E1508 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Seafood Two Ways
Seafood Fra Diavolo, Salmon Piccata; Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Bread; grocery store tips.
Episode: S15 E1507 | 25:13
Watch 25:13
Cook's Country
Cajun Country
A Louisiana a pig roast, Cajun Rice Dressing and Stuffed Turkey Wings.
Episode: S15 E1511 | 25:13
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 3 Preview
A series of cryptic death notices provides clues to Endeavour’s final investigation.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:36
Endeavour
Episode 3 Scene
Peter Jakes makes a surprise visit to the station, while DCI Thursday gets some news.
Clip: S9 E3 | 1:36
Watch 2:57
Endeavour
Roger Allam Looks Back
Roger Allam looks back on playing DCI Fred Thursday for the last decade.
Clip: S9 | 2:57
Watch 2:55
Endeavour
Writing Endeavour's Nine Seasons
Anton Lesser and series producer Charlotte Webber admire the writing of the series.
Clip: S9 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53