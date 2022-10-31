© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Cook's Country

Chuck Roast and Potatoes

Season 15 Episode 1514 | 25m 13s

Morgan Bolling makes host Bridget Lancaster Roasted Beef Chuck Roast with Horseradish-Parsley Sauce, and Toni Tipton-Martin talks about medicinal uses for horseradish. Equipment expert Adam Ried reveals his top picks for kitchen timers. Bryan Roof makes host Julia Collin Davison Torn and Fried Potatoes, and Lawman Johnson makes Creamed Spinach from the Recipe Box.

Aired: 08/19/22 | Expires: 01/17/23
