Eons

How Brawn Led to Brains

Season 8 Episode 9 | 12m 14s

While we often think of brains as some kind of triumph over brawn, it turns out that those two things might not be mutually exclusive, and in fact, they’ve been linked for far longer than we might imagine.

Aired: 01/12/26
Watch 10:27
Eons
When a Tiny Land Bridge Triggered an Ice Age
Understanding the Isthmus of Panama.
Episode: S8 E8 | 10:27
Watch 9:07
Eons
What Was Greenland Like When it Was Green
How we might borrow genes from that ancient past of Greenland to help us adapt to the future.
Episode: S8 E7 | 9:07
Watch 9:35
Eons
How Chewing May Have Beat Extinction
Tiny mammals and a group of lizard-like reptiles shared a trait that helped them survive extinction.
Episode: S8 E6 | 9:35
Watch 10:43
Eons
How We Figured Out an Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs
Where the space rock came from 66 million years ago that crashed and killed the dinosaurs.
Episode: S8 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:19
Eons
Crawling Out Of The Water Was An Evolutionary Accident
Fish evolved terrestrial traits to...stay fish?
Episode: S8 E4 | 8:19
Watch 12:07
Eons
Do Chins Make Us Human?
We're the only ones with chins, and we don't know why.
Episode: S8 E3 | 12:07
Watch 12:40
Eons
The Golden Age of Sharks
Why did sharks get so incredibly diverse and odd during the Golden Age?
Episode: S8 E2 | 12:40
Watch 10:45
Eons
That Time Earth was Sticky
What exactly made this time period so very, very sticky?
Episode: S8 E1 | 10:45
Watch 12:12
Eons
Darwin's Unexpected Final Obsession
What was Charles Darwin really obsessed with?
Episode: S7 E21 | 12:12
Watch 12:29
Eons
Are All Oceans Basically Reincarnated?
Did you know ocean basins are reincarnated?
Episode: S7 E20 | 12:29
