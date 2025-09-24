© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.
Eons

The Golden Age of Sharks

Season 8 Episode 2 | 12m 40s

But why did sharks get so incredibly diverse and odd during this period, only to lose most of that diversity forever?

Aired: 09/22/25
Watch 10:45
Eons
That Time Earth was Sticky
What exactly made this time period so very, very sticky?
Episode: S8 E1 | 10:45
Watch 12:12
Eons
Darwin's Unexpected Final Obsession
What was Charles Darwin really obsessed with?
Episode: S7 E21 | 12:12
Watch 12:29
Eons
Are All Oceans Basically Reincarnated?
Did you know ocean basins are reincarnated?
Episode: S7 E20 | 12:29
Watch 8:36
Eons
Could This Sperm Whale Eat The Meg?
How did such a large predator survive?
Episode: S7 E19 | 8:36
Watch 9:41
Eons
When Red Pandas Roamed North America
How did a relative of the red panda end up in North America?
Episode: S7 E18 | 9:41
Watch 8:10
Eons
Webs vs wings: The arms race of the air
How did the competition of spiders vs insects drive them both into the air?
Episode: S7 E17 | 8:10
Watch 12:38
Eons
The Graveyard at the Center of the Earth
Why plate tectonics don't make sense.
Episode: S7 E16 | 12:38
Watch 9:59
Eons
Why Wasn't There A Second Age of Reptiles?
Why was it the mammals who triumphed?
Episode: S7 E15 | 9:59
Watch 10:09
Eons
How Mountains Make Evolution Weird
What do mountains reveal about primates?
Episode: S7 E14 | 10:09
Watch 10:39
Eons
The Mystery of the Cretaceous Pompeii
When you take a deeper look at Pompeii, a different story could be told about the final moments.
Episode: S7 E13 | 10:39
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!