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Eons

How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land | Life and Death on Pangea

Season 9 Episode 2 | 25m 36s

The first herbivorous vertebrates evolve on the side of the amniote family tree leading to mammals. Alongside them come apex predators, like Dimetrodon. But the Early Permian Period ends in a mystery: is it an extinction event or just a fossil gap?

Aired: 07/28/26
Watch 9:11
Eons
How A Geological Event Created The Ultimate Cat
How did Homotherium evolve to be so successful? The answer may lie in the rise of the Tibetan plate.
Episode: S8 E21 | 9:11
Watch 10:16
Eons
Did These Feathered Wings Evolve to Be Scary?
The mystery of what non-flying dinosaurs were doing with their feathered wings has a new hypothesis.
Episode: S8 E20 | 10:16
Watch 11:45
Eons
We Can't Remember What Giant Sloths Were Like
What did ancient people once know about these bizarre megafauna that we’ve since forgotten?
Episode: S8 E19 | 11:45
Watch 7:44
Eons
Did These Mammoths Dig Their Own Grave?
5,700 years ago, woolly mammoths crossed a remote tundra island off Alaska.
Episode: S8 E18 | 7:44
Watch 9:48
Eons
When Fish (Finally) Conquered the Deep Sea
Why did vertebrates conquer both the land and the air before the depths of the sea?
Episode: S8 E17 | 9:48
Watch 8:27
Eons
Why Do Humans Age Fast?
Long-extinct dinosaurs may still haunt us—possibly driving us to age faster than any vertebrate.
Episode: S8 E16 | 8:27
Watch 9:34
Eons
When the Earth Had Supermountains
Only twice in Earth's history have supermountains risen, and both times reshaped life forever.
Episode: S8 E15 | 9:34
Watch 12:32
Eons
Does The World's Most Famous Dinosaur Have The Wrong Name?
Was the T-Rex given the wrong name?
Episode: S8 E14 | 12:32
Watch 10:05
Eons
Did Ancient Storms Kill These Pterosaurs?
500+ pterosaur fossils found at Solnhofen may be hiding a dark secret distorting our view of them.
Episode: S8 E13 | 10:05
Watch 11:08
Eons
Sensitive Teeth? Blame This Fish
Why are our teeth so sensitive? The answer originates in the armored skin of ancient fish.
Episode: S8 E12 | 11:08
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