Topper (1937)

A hitchhiker takes on the identity of the man who gave him a ride when he suddenly dies.
Film noir with painter (Edward G. Robinson) caught in the web of a pretty, young woman.
Mickey Rooney borrows $20 from the till to take out a new girl, leading to more trouble.
Two friends on a trip pick up a stranded motorist who turns out to be an escaped convict.
Farmer won't let his adopted daughter, or anyone else, near an abandoned red farmhouse.
A man turns fugitive after he finds the body of a young actress washed up on a beach.
Ghost (Constance Bennett) works to reunite Topper and his wife to gain entry into heaven.
Topper (Roland Young) tries to help a pretty ghost find her killer in this comedy-mystery.
Bob Hope and Bing Crosby star as two song-and-dance men that sign on as deep sea divers.
Bob Hope is mistaken for a detective by a baroness (Dorothy Lamour) in film noir parody.
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Endeavour Morse: Cerebral, dedicated...and sassy! Look back on 8 seasons of sassy quips.
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.