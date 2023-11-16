© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
NATURE brings the beauty and wonder of the natural world into your home, becoming in the process the benchmark for natural history programs.

Nature
Mother Humpback Protects Calf From Males
This mother humpback whale won't let anything get between her and her calf.
Nature
Deep Trouble | Spy in the Ocean
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Nature
This Creature Packs the Most Powerful Punch in the World
Despite its size, the peacock mantis shrimp packs a killer punch.
