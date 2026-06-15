© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hearing something new on 89.1 FM? That's because we are simulcasting WBAA now. Learn more here
NOVA

Is Electricity Instant? A Shocking Experiment from 1746

Season 53 | 5m 56s

How fast does electricity move – and why? In 1746, a French physicist electrocuted a large group of monks to learn about electricity, and he concluded that it moves with “infinite speed.” That wasn’t quite right, but it would take decades to figure out the real answer and its reason.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 53:29
NOVA
What Are UFOs?
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Episode: S52 E1 | 53:29
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It!
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Episode: S51 E17 | 53:40
Watch 53:38
NOVA
Decoding the Universe: Cosmos
Explore big discoveries that have revolutionized our understanding of the universe.
Episode: S51 E8 | 53:38
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Great American Eclipse
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Episode: S51 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:45
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Inferno
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
Episode: S50 E14 | 53:45
Watch 53:19
NOVA
Hidden Volcano Abyss
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Episode: S50 E8 | 53:19
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Saving the Right Whale
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Episode: S50 E7 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Chasing Carbon Zero
Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Episode: S50 E6 | 53:31
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Your Brain: Who's in Control?
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Episode: S50 E10 | 53:20
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!