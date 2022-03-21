Arctic Sinkholes

Latest Episodes
NOVA Season 50
-
NOVA Season 49
-
NOVA Season 48
-
NOVA Season 47
-
NOVA Season 46
-
NOVA Season 45
-
NOVA Season 44
-
NOVA Season 43
-
NOVA Season 42
-
NOVA Season 41
-
NOVA Season 40
-
NOVA Season 39
-
NOVA Season 38
-
NOVA Season 37
-
NOVA Season 36
-
NOVA Season 35
-
NOVA Season 34
-
NOVA Season 33
-
NOVA Season 32
-
NOVA Season 31
-
NOVA Season 30
-
NOVA Season 28
-
NOVA Season 27
-
NOVA Season 23
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Americans use ancient wisdom and new technology to fight extreme weather.
See the latest stunning images and discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Archaeological discoveries reveal traces of ancient civilizations in the Amazon.
A visionary scientist investigates the deep history of astronomy in West Africa.
Thousands race to build Europe's biggest construction project–London's new railroad.
