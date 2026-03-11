© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
NOVA

Athens: Birth of Democracy

Season 53 Episode 8

Follow archaeological investigations into the dramatic origins of democracy in Greece 2,500 years ago. Mass graves and ancient ruins where tyrants were murdered shine new light on the birth of a revolutionary form of government.

Aired: 04/14/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies and Viking Cruises. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
