© 2026 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Whitney Reynolds Show

CHOOSING JOY ANYWAY

Season 11 Episode 1 | 26m 38s

Whitney opens the season with stories of choosing joy in the face of challenge. Luv City founder Dre Rodriguez spreads love through art and community, while drummer Victoria Boateng shows the rhythm of resilience as a performer with autism. Chef Soo Ahn brings passion and purpose to the plate, and comedian Craig Robinson reminds us laughter is healing.

Aired: 04/12/26
The Whitney Reynolds Show is a nationally syndicated talk show through NETA, presented by Lakeshore PBS.
Watch 26:43
The Whitney Reynolds Show
DREAMS UNLEASHED
Whitney explores the power of hard work and perseverance, reminding us of our own dreams.
Episode: S9 E1 | 26:43
Watch 26:30
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Powerful Purpose
Stories of innovative and socially conscious entrepreneurs leveraging their platforms.
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:30
Watch 25:57
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Extreme Survival
Extreme Survival” reveals Jessica Buchanan's remarkable journey of survival & change.
Episode: S6 E6 | 25:57
Watch 26:14
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | In This Together
“In this Together” is a topic that reminds you, we’re not alone and better is together!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:14
Watch 25:25
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Peace, Love and Mental Health
“Peace, love and Mental Health” take center stage in this week's episode.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:25
Watch 26:37
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Blended Families
We meet “Blended Families” on today’s program and discover just how deep these bonds run.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:37
Watch 26:36
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | The Journey
“The Journey” and all the roads that led us to today.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Real Life Behind the Scenes
Today we are going “Behind the Scenes” and taking you with us!
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:38
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Hope and Healing
Where “Hope and Healing” meet, that’s today’s show.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:38
Watch 25:21
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Rising Up
Today’s guests have overcome hardship, sending a message that quitting is not an option.
Episode: S4 E6 | 25:21
GET ACCESS TO LAKESHORE PBS PASSPORT!