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The Whitney Reynolds Show

RECLAIMING IDENTITY

Season 11 Episode 2 | 26m 44s

The Whitney Reynolds Show confronts the dark reality of minor sex trafficking in San Diego. In a powerful conversation with Lily Couts, this episode uncovers how children are targeted, why the crisis often goes unseen, and what must change to protect vulnerable youth and stop traffickers

Aired: 04/19/26
The Whitney Reynolds Show is a nationally syndicated talk show through NETA, presented by Lakeshore PBS.
Watch 26:43
The Whitney Reynolds Show
DREAMS UNLEASHED
Whitney explores the power of hard work and perseverance, reminding us of our own dreams.
Episode: S9 E1 | 26:43
Watch 26:30
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Powerful Purpose
Stories of innovative and socially conscious entrepreneurs leveraging their platforms.
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:30
Watch 25:57
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Extreme Survival
Extreme Survival” reveals Jessica Buchanan's remarkable journey of survival & change.
Episode: S6 E6 | 25:57
Watch 26:14
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | In This Together
“In this Together” is a topic that reminds you, we’re not alone and better is together!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:14
Watch 25:25
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Peace, Love and Mental Health
“Peace, love and Mental Health” take center stage in this week's episode.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:25
Watch 26:37
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Blended Families
We meet “Blended Families” on today’s program and discover just how deep these bonds run.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:37
Watch 26:36
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | The Journey
“The Journey” and all the roads that led us to today.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Real Life Behind the Scenes
Today we are going “Behind the Scenes” and taking you with us!
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:38
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Hope and Healing
Where “Hope and Healing” meet, that’s today’s show.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:38
Watch 25:21
The Whitney Reynolds Show
WRS | Rising Up
Today’s guests have overcome hardship, sending a message that quitting is not an option.
Episode: S4 E6 | 25:21
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