© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Whitney Reynolds Show

WRS | Greatness Generation

Season 3 Episode 6 | 26m 31s

All about sharing greatness! Meet Susan Cohen, an immigration lawyer fighting for the rights of all people. We have Olympic Swimmer Cullen Jones, and his story of breaking barriers. To keep kids' creativity alive, Joseph Gordon-Levitt shares his new show, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory. We also sat down with Mark Wahlberg to discuss the faith and inspiration behind the film, Father Stu.

Aired: 05/08/22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 5
  • The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 4
  • The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 3
  • The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 2
  • The Whitney Reynolds Show Season 1
Watch 26:14
The Whitney Reynolds Show
In This Together
“In this Together” is a topic that reminds you, we’re not alone and better is together!
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:14
Watch 25:25
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Peace, Love and Mental Health
“Peace, love and Mental Health” take center stage in this week's episode.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:25
Watch 26:37
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Blended Families
We meet “Blended Families” on today’s program and discover just how deep these bonds run.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:37
Watch 26:36
The Whitney Reynolds Show
The Journey
“The Journey” and all the roads that led us to today.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:36
Watch 26:40
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Real Life Behind the Scenes
Today we are going “Behind the Scenes” and taking you with us!
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:40
Watch 26:38
The Whitney Reynolds Show
Hope and Healing
Where “Hope and Healing” meet, that’s today’s show.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:38
Watch 25:21
The Whitney Reynolds Show
6: WRS | Rising Up
Today’s guests have overcome hardship, sending a message that quitting is not an option.
Episode: S4 E406 | 25:21
Watch 26:07
The Whitney Reynolds Show
5: WRS |Unspoken Narrative
Today’s guests are sharing their hidden stories that led to them living their truth.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:07
Watch 28:33
The Whitney Reynolds Show
4: WRS | Dads
Sharing stories from amazing dads, each making a unique contribution to their youth.
Episode: S4 E404 | 28:33
Watch 26:50
The Whitney Reynolds Show
3: WRS | Little Kids, Big Dreams
Meet ambitious kids who are creating a better tomorrow, each with their own goal in mind.
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:50
Extras
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Episode 2 Preview
A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. The death of a uniformed policeman shocks everyone.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Endeavour
Episode 2 Scene
Morse is haunted with memories of the past as he delves into the file of a closed case.
Clip: S9 E2 | 1:14
Watch 4:49
Endeavour
The Music of Endeavour
Composer Matthew Slater explains the process of creating the music for the series.
Clip: S9 | 4:49
Watch 2:49
Endeavour
Anton Lesser Looks Back
Anton Lesser looks back on his years playing Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright.
Clip: S9 | 2:49
Watch 32:42
Endeavour
Q&A with Shaun Evans
Watch a recording of a live Q&A event with Shaun Evans, hosted by Jace Lacob.
Clip: S9 | 32:42
Watch 2:53
Endeavour
Shaun Evans Looks Back
Shaun Evans looks back on his many years playing the one and only Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:43
Endeavour
Season 8 Recap
Take a look back on some of the major moments from Season 8 before tuning in for Season 9.
Clip: S9 | 0:43
Watch 1:03
Endeavour
Scene
Thursday checks in with Morse who, after taking some time away, is back on the job.
Clip: S9 E1 | 1:03
Watch 2:10
Endeavour
Best Buds: Thursday and Morse
Morse and Thursday: Longtime partners, forever friends. Relive their biggest moments.
Clip: S9 | 2:10