Gary mayor issues disaster declaration following Wednesday's storms

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 21, 2025 at 6:38 PM CDT
Gary Mayor Eddie Melton has issued an executive order declaring a local disaster emergency. This comes after Wednesday's storms brought an EF-1 tornado — along with major damage to homes, garages and McCullough Academy.

The order notes that the city will take measures to address the danger to the public — like reducing flooding, clearing debris and fixing or removing damaged structures. The city says it's also mobilizing resources to provide relief and support to those affected.
