Gary mayor issues disaster declaration following Wednesday's storms
Gary Mayor Eddie Melton has issued an executive order declaring a local disaster emergency. This comes after Wednesday's storms brought an EF-1 tornado — along with major damage to homes, garages and McCullough Academy.
The order notes that the city will take measures to address the danger to the public — like reducing flooding, clearing debris and fixing or removing damaged structures. The city says it's also mobilizing resources to provide relief and support to those affected.