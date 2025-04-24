© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
New traffic configuration planned on northbound I-65 as bridge work continues

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 24, 2025 at 12:22 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

Bridge work on I-65 is moving to its next phase. Lane closures are planned tonight (Thursday) on the northbound side between 61st and Ridge Road, as crews set up a new traffic configuration. Those lane closures are scheduled to take place between 8:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Starting Friday morning, work will be taking place on the right side of the roadway, with three northbound lanes on the left. The far left northbound lane will be split, using the southbound side of the roadway.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says southbound traffic will remain in its current configuration. The southbound entrance ramp from Ridge Road remains closed through mid-August. Construction is set to continue through mid-October.

The work is part of a bridge deck overlay project over the Norfolk Southern Railway.
Local News I-65Indiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
