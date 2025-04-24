New traffic configuration planned on northbound I-65 as bridge work continues

Bridge work on I-65 is moving to its next phase. Lane closures are planned tonight (Thursday) on the northbound side between 61st and Ridge Road, as crews set up a new traffic configuration. Those lane closures are scheduled to take place between 8:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Starting Friday morning, work will be taking place on the right side of the roadway, with three northbound lanes on the left. The far left northbound lane will be split, using the southbound side of the roadway.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says southbound traffic will remain in its current configuration. The southbound entrance ramp from Ridge Road remains closed through mid-August. Construction is set to continue through mid-October.

The work is part of a bridge deck overlay project over the Norfolk Southern Railway.