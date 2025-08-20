© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.

Region Storms Impact Refinery’s Operations

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published August 19, 2025 at 7:30 AM CDT

Significant overnight thunderstorms in Northwest Indiana led to flooding and severe conditions in the surrounding neighborhoods and impacted the local BP Refinery in Whiting. Response and operations crews were on-site to manage impacts from these storms.

The Refinery reports that to ensure safe operations, materials are being burned in the flares. Further, they are aware of the reports of odors in the neighboring community and are responding.

Due to a sheen on 121st Street in Whiting, the street is closed to traffic and the public between Schrage Ave and Front St. where crews are managing the situation.Whiting Refinery has detailed weather protection plans in place to handle these types of conditions and have been executing those plans from last night through this morning.

The top priority for the Refinery is the safety of its employees, contractors, and the community and the environment. With that in mind, the will continue to monitor weather conditions closely and take the necessary precautions to respond as necessary.
Tags
Local News BP Whiting RefineryBP
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
See stories by Jona Robinson