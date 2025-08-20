Region Storms Impact Refinery’s Operations

Significant overnight thunderstorms in Northwest Indiana led to flooding and severe conditions in the surrounding neighborhoods and impacted the local BP Refinery in Whiting. Response and operations crews were on-site to manage impacts from these storms.

The Refinery reports that to ensure safe operations, materials are being burned in the flares. Further, they are aware of the reports of odors in the neighboring community and are responding.

Due to a sheen on 121st Street in Whiting, the street is closed to traffic and the public between Schrage Ave and Front St. where crews are managing the situation.Whiting Refinery has detailed weather protection plans in place to handle these types of conditions and have been executing those plans from last night through this morning.

The top priority for the Refinery is the safety of its employees, contractors, and the community and the environment. With that in mind, the will continue to monitor weather conditions closely and take the necessary precautions to respond as necessary.