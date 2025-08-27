Gary to Celebrate Jackson Family Legacy with Two-Day Block Party

The City of Gary is preparing for a two-day celebration honoring its most famous musical family. The "2300 Jackson Street Block Party" will pay tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson and the entire Jackson family. The event will take place on August 29 and 30 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roosevelt High School.

The free event presented by Mayor Eddie Melton is designed to be family-friendly, inviting residents and fans from around the world to celebrate the enduring legacy that began in Gary. The festivities will be held just blocks from the Jackson family's childhood home at 2300 Jackson Street.

The celebration will kick off on Michael Jackson's birthday, August 29, with a special tribute to the King of Pop. The second day will continue the festivities by honoring the full legacy of the Jackson family. In addition to live entertainment, the block party will feature a variety of food trucks, local vendors, and a kids' play zone. The "2300 Jackson Street Block Party" aims to foster community pride and unity through music and shared history.

For more information visit gary.gov/jackson-block-party.

Note: Instrumental version of the song "2300 Jackson Street" off the 12 inch single of the same name. Written by Jermaine, Jackie, Tito and Randy Jackson and Gene Griffin. Produced by The Jacksons, Teddy Riley and Gene Griffin. This audio contains snippets of "2300 Jackson Jackson Street" from the 2300 Jackson Street (The Family Mix Edit) by The Jacksons. Additional production and remix by Jackie Jackson and Cornelius Mims