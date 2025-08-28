South Shore Line Gives Back to Everyday Heroes

To show appreciation and to say thank you for their service to the community, the South Shore Line (SSL) is inviting all medical personnel and law enforcement to ride the train free of charge Saturday, September 6, through Thursday, September 11, 2025, on all Westbound and Eastbound weekday and weekend trains.

To ride free, medical and law enforcement personnel must only present a valid work ID to SSL train personnel that shows they are employed at a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility, fire department, police station, prison, or aforementioned related agency. Law enforcement encompasses police officers, correctional officers, TSA agents, and other security personnel.

Manager of Customer Service and Communication at SSL Amber Kettring said, “The South Shore Line is honored to serve the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and caring for our communities.”

Throughout the year, the SSL gives back to the community by welcoming various groups to take advantage of free transportation on designated days. In the near future, the train will be offering free transportation for military personnel, including active-duty, reserves, and veterans, in honor of Veterans Day. Keep up with the SSL on social media for the official announcement and details of this special promotion.

Reduced fares for seniors, active-duty military personnel, commuting students, infants, and passengers with disabilities is offered year-round on all trains; The discounted fares include up to three kids, 13 and under, who always ride free on all daily , off-peak, weekend, and holiday trains.

The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.