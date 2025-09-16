Gary Community School Corporation to Host “Guest Teacher” Hiring Events

In an effort to continuously build a team of passionate instructors to interface with students, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) is hosting two upcoming “Guest Teacher” hiring events at West Side Leadership Academy, located at 900 Gerry St. in Gary. Interested applicants should report to Administration Offices at Door V.

Formerly referred to as substitute teachers, these hiring events will consist of assistance with the application process and open interviews for qualified candidates who are interested in becoming a Guest Teacher and making a difference in the lives of students.

The sessions will be held on:

• Thursday, September 18th, from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• Thursday, September 25th, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Chief of Public and Community Relations Chelsea Whittington said, “The district welcomes individuals who love working with children and are interested in the field of education to explore this meaningful opportunity.”

Application Options:

• Apply online in advance at www.garyschools.org under the “Join Our Team” tab to save time.

• Apply in-person the day of the event. Laptops will be available onsite for applicants to complete their applications before interviewing.

Chief Human Resources Officer at Gary Community School Corporation Jovanka Cvitkovich said “Guest Teachers play an essential role in keeping learning on track when classroom teachers are unavailable; We encourage anyone with a passion for supporting students to join us at these events and consider being part of the GCSC family.”