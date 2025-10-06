Valparaiso University Receives Large Donation from Alumni

On Monday, it was announced that Valparaiso University received a $4 million donation from two alumni for its planned health professions building.

Joyce Hagen and her husband, Donald Fites, committed the funding toward the project, which seeks to construct a new building on the northwest corner of Morthland Drive and Study Road that'll house the College of Nursing and Health Professions.

The college is currently housed inside LeBien Hall, located on LaPorte Avenue.

The proposed three-story, 92,000 square foot building is set to include 19,000 square feet of simulation labs, a medical office suite that'll host a healthcare provider, advanced physician assistant skills labs and exam room suites, according to the university's website.

In a statement Hagen said, “This building will provide healthcare graduates with a broader perspective of the world by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering a more comprehensive team approach, which is crucial in tomorrow's health care landscape ”.

The total cost of the project is anticipated to be around $90 million, according to a Valpo spokesperson.

"With this building, Valpo has a significant opportunity to lead the way and have a footprint in the future of health care, not just in Indiana or the Chicagoland area, but well beyond," Hagen continued.