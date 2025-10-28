© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Alma Mater Honors Dana Evans

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published October 28, 2025 at 7:23 PM CDT
Las Vegas Aces

Two-time WNBA champion Dana Evans will be honored on Thursday at her alma mater with a key to the city in recognition of her basketball achievements.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton will present Evans with a key to the city at a 2:15 p.m. ceremony at the West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. The Gary Community School Corp. is co-hosting the event.

Evans, a 2017 West Side graduate and McDonald’s All-American, went on to play college basketball at the University of Louisville. The guard was the No. 13 pick in the 2021 WNBA draft.

She won her first championship with the Chicago Sky in her rookie season. Earlier this year, the Sky traded her to the Las Vegas Aces, which captured the WNBA title earlier this month over the Phoenix Mercury. Evans was a key bench player and scored 21 points in the first game.

Free tickets are available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/dana-evans-key-to-the-city-presentation-tickets-1865361770269
Dana Evans
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
