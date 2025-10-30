GPTC 2025 Fall Summit

The Gary Public Transportation Corporation is hosting the 2025 installment of its Fall Summit on Monday, November 17 from 10:00AM to noon. Staff and leaders in public transportation will update those in attendance about important service information while also providing information on how to ride, purchase fares, and get around the region using Gary Transit.

Join GPTC to learn about:

· Upcoming changes to improve service, including increased frequency on the Broadway Metro Express (Bmx), adjustments to Glen Park/Merrillville service, increased frequency on Lakeshore service in the Hammond area, and service to new locations such as the Lake County Library.

· Updates on all Gary Transit mobility services, including its fixed route and rapid bus systems, Access219 paratransit, and Cycle219 Bikeshare program

· Special projects, programs and events, including current and new art installations, holiday events, and fare programs

In advance of service changes to be launched in December. This event is free, and attendees are encouraged to dine at J’s before or after the event.