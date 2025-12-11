© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.

Gary Police Sgt. Arrested on Multiple Charges

Lakeshore Public Media | By Jona Robinson
Published December 11, 2025 at 9:50 PM CST
Gary Police Department

The Gary Police Department has placed a longtime officer on unpaid leave following his arrest Monday.

On Tuesday, 17-year-department-veteran, Sgt.Jamaal Joseph, was arrested by the Portage Police Department on the following charges: one count of domestic violence and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police Chief Derrick Cannon said the department takes the allegations seriously and holds officers to high standards of conduct both on and off duty.

“The alleged actions of one individual do not define the character of this department,” Cannon said. “The department remains committed to accountability and public trust and we will not let this isolated incident distract us from our mission to portect and serve our community.

Joseph was placed on unpaid leave immediately after the charges were verified and will remain on leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation, according to officials.
Tags
Local News Gary IndianaGary Police DepartmentLocal NewsPortage Police Department
Jona Robinson
Morning Edition Host/Reporter
See stories by Jona Robinson