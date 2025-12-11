Gary Police Sgt. Arrested on Multiple Charges

The Gary Police Department has placed a longtime officer on unpaid leave following his arrest Monday.

On Tuesday, 17-year-department-veteran, Sgt.Jamaal Joseph, was arrested by the Portage Police Department on the following charges: one count of domestic violence and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police Chief Derrick Cannon said the department takes the allegations seriously and holds officers to high standards of conduct both on and off duty.

“The alleged actions of one individual do not define the character of this department,” Cannon said. “The department remains committed to accountability and public trust and we will not let this isolated incident distract us from our mission to portect and serve our community.

Joseph was placed on unpaid leave immediately after the charges were verified and will remain on leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation, according to officials.