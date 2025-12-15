Portage Township School Board Approved $57.4 Million in Construction Bids

On Monday, The Portage Township School Board of Trustees approved spending $57.4 million in construction bids for the first phase of construction at Aylesworth Middle School.

The first phase of construction will include the demolition of Aylesworth Elementary School — which is slated to permanently close at the end of the school year — and HVAC, plumbing, electrical, masonry, flooring, fire protection and other work at the new middle school.

The next round of bidding is anticipated to take place two years from now, to demolish Willowcreek Middle School, 5962 Central Ave., and develop the site for Aylesworth Middle.

The new middle school is anticipated to have 24 traditional classrooms, eight science classrooms, three music classrooms, two gyms, one health classroom and one fitness room and more for a total 48 conventional learning areas.

Most school districts and other public bodies are required by law to publicize bidding information for large projects.

According to Portage Township Schools Director of Communications and Community Engagement Melissa Deavers, the district advertised the project in October, held a pre-bidding meeting in early November and publicly opened and received bids on Dec. 3.

Out of the 63 bids the district received, the board approved 15 bid categories on Monday.