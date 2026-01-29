Melton Joins Panel to Advance Downtown Regeneration

On Wednesday, Mayor Eddie Melton joined regional executives and academic leaders at the University of Notre Dame as part of the 3rd Annual 100-Mile Coalition Summit, continuing efforts to move Gary’s recently unveiled Downtown “Vision and Action Plan” from planning into implementation.

This collaboration produced a comprehensive roadmap for Gary’s downtown core and is now being highlighted as a model for urban regeneration across Northern Indiana.

The summit included a mayoral panel featuring leaders from across the region, including Tom Dermody, James Mueller, Rod Roberson, and Dave Wood. The discussion was moderated by Marianne Cusato, director of the Housing and Community Regeneration Initiative.

“Our partnership with the University of Notre Dame is not just about a report on a shelf; it’s about active, boots-on-the-ground transformation,” Melton said. “Being here today allows us to align Gary’s specific ‘Vision and Action Plan’ with the broader goals of the 100-Mile Coalition. We are moving from the planning stages directly into implementation, reestablishing a culture of building that honors our history while securing our financial future.”

City officials said Melton’s attendance at the summit reinforces Gary’s commitment to using world-class architectural expertise to drive economic growth and position the city as a hub for talent, investment, and sustainable urban design through its participation in the 100-Mile Coalition