Gary Public Transportation Corporation will provide free transit service to all riders on February 4th, 2026, in observance of National Transit Equity Day and Rosa Parks’ 110th birthday.

Created in 2018, National Transit Equity Day commemorates the life and work of Rosa Parks; the day reiterates that all communities deserve access and the right to safe, reliable, affordable, and equal public transportation.

Born on February 4th, 1913, Rosa Parks was a civil rights activist and icon who refused a bus driver’s instructions to move to the back of a Montgomery, Alabama, city bus in 1955. The event was a pivotal moment that helped spark the Civil Rights Movement. Parks continued to advocate for civil rights and education until her passing in 2005 at 92 years of age.

“We take part in this event to celebrate her courageous act of resistance and continue to work to keep transit safe, equitable, and affordable throughout Gary and Northwest Indiana as an effective public transit operation,” stated David Wright, GPTC Planning and Marketing Manager.

Fuel Outdoor Media is sponsoring the free fares, and all fixed routes and transfers, along with GPTC’s Access 219 paratransit service, will be part of the free fare promotion. Riders needing Access 219 paratransit service must sign up ahead of time. Any residents interested in becoming paratransit riders should contact the GPTC ADA Coordinator at 219-884-6100 ext. 106.

Fuel Outdoor Media is an advertising company specializing in out-of-home media, such as indoor, outdoor, and transit advertising for local businesses. Fuel has been GPTC’s advertising vendor since 2019.

To stay up to date on the latest happenings with GTPC, please follow our social media feeds or visit www.garytransit.com.